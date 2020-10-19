Part-time officer shot during traffic stop; suspect arrested

RAYVILLE, La. (AP) — Authorities say a part-time north Louisiana police officer is being treated after being shot during a traffic stop. A suspect is in custody.

Marshall Waters works part-time for the Mangham Police Department and is a full-time emergency technician with Northeast Louisiana Ambulance.

He was airlifted to a hospital after being shot once in the lower abdomen Saturday afternoon. His condition was not immediately available.

A 27-year-old Ville Platte man was later taken into custody after investigators say he shot Waters and fled the scene.