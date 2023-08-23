NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority announced that part of the St. Charles Streetcar line is undergoing repairs.
RTA officials made the announcement on Wednesday, Aug. 23, noting that the repairs will temporarily affect the streetcar service from St. Charles Avenue at Short Street to the end of the line, where South Carrolton Avenue meets South Claiborne Avenue.
They said buses will provide service for that area until the repairs are complete.
RTA officials said streetcar riders will be notified when repairs are complete.
