NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A portion of New Orleans East is under a precautionary boil water advisory on Friday, June 15 after a vehicle reportedly ran into a fire hydrant on Haynes Boulevard.

The collision caused water pressure in the area to drop below the average 20 pounds per square inch. After consulting with the Department of Health, the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO) issued the advisory for the following areas:

Read Boulevard from Interstate 10 to Haynes Boulevard

Haynes Boulevard from Read Boulevard to Paris Road

Paris Road from Haynes Boulevard to Interstate 10

Interstate 10 from Paris Road to Read Boulevard

The entire Oak Island subdivision

Crews are on site working to repair the hydrant and restore water pressure levels. Residents in the impacted area are encouraged to take the necessary precautions before consuming or using the water.

PHOTO: New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board

The impacted SWBNO customers should use bottled water or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food, or brush their teeth until the advisory is lifted. Residents with a compromised immune system should also use substitutes to wash their hands and bathe.

The set precautions are put in place in the event the pressure drop allows bacteriological contaminants to enter the pipes.

Healthy adults should take the following precautions:

Washing hands: Use soap and tap water, dry hands, then apply hand sanitizer; the safest option is to wash with bottled or boiled water.

Showering or bathing: Be careful not to swallow any water. Infants, young children and disabled persons should be supervised to ensure water is not ingested. Residents with open wounds, chronic illness or weakened immune systems should use boiled or bottled water to bathe until the advisory is lifted.

The public will be notified when the advisory is over. Any customers with customers can call 52-WATER (504-529-2837).

Latest Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.