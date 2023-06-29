NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Part of Marconi Drive was closed after a truck crashed into a railroad on Thursday, June 29.

New Orleans Department of Public Works officials said the truck hit the Norfolk Southern Railroad track at the Marconi Underpass, shifting both the support beam and the track.

Out of caution, Marconi Drive between Navarre and Harrison was shut down after the crash.

Drivers are encouraged to take the following detour until further notice:

Lakebound on Marconi: Turn left onto Navarre, right onto Canal, right on Harrison and left onto Marconi Drive

Turn left onto Navarre, right onto Canal, right on Harrison and left onto Marconi Drive Riverbound on Marconi: Turn right onto Harrison, left onto Canal, left on Navarre and right onto Orleans Avenue

Norfolk Southern personnel are onsite assessing the damage.

