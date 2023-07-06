NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An opening date has been set for the new parklet permit applications.

The parklets are small parking lots part of a program introduced during COVID-19 to safely attract customers to bars and restaurants. The new permits will allow bars and restaurants to utilize on-street parking spaces in front of their business to expand outdoor seating options.

The new application follows a change in the City of New Orleans Code of Ordinances and Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance. The criteria are as follows:

Parklet Permit right-of-way usage fees are waived for the first year of the program (application and issuance fees still apply)

Parklet designs shall be approved for permits upon conforming to the Parklet Design Guide (Any parklet designs which do not conform to the Parklet Design Guide would be approved on a case-by-case basis by the Design Advisory Committee)

(Any parklet designs which do not conform to the Parklet Design Guide would be approved on a case-by-case basis by the Design Advisory Committee) Eligible businesses that participated in the Parklet Pilot Program must reapply for the new Parklet Permit and have a 30-day grace period to begin the permitting process

Parklet Pilot Program participants that qualify for the new Parklet Permit and are actively pursuing a new Parklet Permit may continue to use their existing parklets until issuance of a new Parklet Permit or until the business stops actively pursuing the new Parklet Permit

Businesses that do not qualify for or choose not to pursue the new Parklet Permit have a 30-day grace period to coordinate removal of their pilot parklets

Applications will be available on August 1 on the One Stop App.

