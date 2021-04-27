Parking ticket alert! NOLA parking enforcement back to pre-pandemic levels

NEW ORLEANS — On April 27, the City of New Orleans announced that it will increase parking enforcement in response to NOLA 311 requests from residents.

The following parking enforcement changes are effective immediately:

Parking Enforcement (Ticket Writing and Towing) is returning to a normal rate of patrol, expanding from the centralized downtown area: Enforcement hours for Ticket Writing’s field staff: 7 a.m.-10 p.m., Monday-Saturday; 7 a.m. -7 p.m., Sunday . This change will allow full field coverage and improve the response time to all requests for enforcement. Enforcement hours for Towing remains 24/7 . Areas of enforcement will be extended citywide to ensure that the City is providing fair and consistent parking enforcement throughout the city. Uniformed enforcement of parking regulations will be reinstated to ensure curb turnover in high-traffic areas where enforcement is required to regulate Freight/Loading Zones, Cab Stands/Bus Zones and Passenger Zones. These enforcement measures are also being requested by businesses and residents.

Booting to return to normal enforcement: Areas of enforcement will be extended citywide to ensure that the City is providing consistent delinquent collections for parking/traffic camera fines and fees throughout the city. Booting enforcement will also encourage compliance with the City’s parking laws and promote curb turnover. Operating hours: 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. – Booting enforcement and assisted releases 8 a.m.- 10 p.m. – Lot attendant on duty to accept self-released boots 24/7 – Self-release, online payments, and telephone customer service



For any questions regarding these changes or any parking enforcement questions in general, please contact the City of New Orleans Department of Public Works’ Parking Division at (504) 658-8200.