RACELAND, La (WGNO) — Several Southeast Louisiana parishes, including Lafourche and Terrebonne, have filed a lawsuit against FEMA requesting more transparency about Risk Rating 2.0.

Risk Rating 2.0 analyzes each property’s flood risk, determines how close it is to water, how often it floods and the cost to rebuild. However, Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson claimed that information has not been released.

St. Charles Parish President Matt Jewell filed an independent lawsuit in April after a public records request for the information was denied.

May 2, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise sent a letter to FEMA with House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) and 49 other colleagues. The letter demanded the same transparency as well as documentation of communication between FEMA and the Army Corps of Engineers on defining the risks, and all documents that show how many U.S. households’ flood insurance rates increased because of Risk Rating 2.0.

As of May, flood insurance rates in Louisiana were still skyrocketing. FEMA released projections in April showing how much flood insurance rates could rise by state, city and zip code. In some cases, insurance rates hiked over 700%.

Insurance agents may have better data to give homeowners a more accurate projection.