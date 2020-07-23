Packed competitions in Louisiana’s US Senate, House races

Matt Hasty, R-Pineville, a retired Army veteran, speaks after signing up to run for Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District, on July 22, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, a Democrat, speaks after registering for the U.S. Senate race, on Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. Perkins is challenging Republican incumbent Bill Cassidy for the Senate seat. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

Martin Lemelle Jr., D-Ruston, chief operating officer at Grambling State University, speaks after signing up to run for Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District, on July 22, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

Luke Letlow, R-Start, chief of staff to exiting U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, speaks after signing up to run for Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District, on July 22, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

Peter Wenstrup, D-New Orleans, speaks after registering for the U.S. Senate race, on Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. Perkins is challenging Republican incumbent Bill Cassidy for the Senate seat. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, a Democrat, signs the registration book as he qualified for the U.S. Senate race, on Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. Perkins is challenging Republican incumbent Bill Cassidy for the Senate seat. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, a Democrat, signs the registration book as he qualified for the U.S. Senate race, on Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. Perkins is challenging Republican incumbent Bill Cassidy for the Senate seat. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

FILE – In this Aug. 13, 2019 file photo, House Republican leader Lance Harris, R-Alexandria, asks questions of Louisiana Department of Health officials about new contract awards for the Medicaid managed care program, in Baton Rouge, La. Harris, is running for the 5th Congressional District seat in Louisiana. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — An open U.S. House seat representing northeastern and central Louisiana is attracting strong interest from candidates.

At least seven contenders had signed up for the race Thursday as Louisiana reached the second day of its candidate registration period. Republican U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham isn’t seeking reelection to a fourth term in the 5th Congressional District.

The best-funded candidates vying to fill the vacancy on the Nov. 3 ballot are two Republicans: Abraham’s chief of staff, Luke Letlow, and state Rep. Lance Harris.

At least eight contenders have registered to challenge Republican incumbent Bill Cassidy in Louisiana’s U.S. Senate race. Democratic Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins added his name to the ballot Thursday.