Package thieves having a field day Uptown this month

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is working at least four package thefts in the department’s Second District which handles much of the Uptown and surrounding area.

On February 1, at about 3:15 in the afternoon, police say a man stole a package from the front porch of a home in the 5400 block of Laurel Street. Police say surveillance video recorded the suspect. Below are some photos of the man who police say is responsible.

NOPD released images of suspect in package theft in the 5400 block of Laurel Street on February 1.



Then on Valentine’s Day, February 14, police say someone stole a package from a home in the 4500 block of South Tonti Street. They say that the crime happened at about 4:15 in the afternoon and that the suspect stole a package containing two picture frames and some socks. Below are some photos of the suspect in this case.

NOPD released these images of a suspect in a package theft that happened on February 14 in the 4500 block of South Tonti Street



The third case happened on February 19 at about 6:30 in the evening at a home in the 2400 block of State Street. Police also released some security camera photos (below) from this investigation.

Security camera images released by NOPD of suspect in package theft that happened on February 19 in the 2400 block of State Street.



The most recent case happened on February 20 in the 3200 block of Upperline. In this case, police released a pair of security camera images that show a man and woman who detectives say are responsible for the theft. Those security images are below.

Surveillance camera images released by the NOPD that show the two suspects in a package theft that happened on February 20 in the 3200 block of Upperline



If you have information on any of the cases, call the NOPD’s Second District at 504-658-6020 or CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Package thefts are an ongoing problem in New Orleans and many other cities. The NOPD and other law enforcement agencies have several suggestions to protect your deliveries. Click here to see our report.