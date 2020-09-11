Owner: Production back after Louisiana sugar refinery fire

St. Bernard firefighters battle a 3-alarm fire after silos caught fire at the century-old Domino Sugar Refinery in Arabi, La., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (David Grunfeld/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

ARABI, La. (AP) — The owner of a Louisiana cane sugar refinery says production has resumed after a fire late last month.

American Sugar Refining Inc. said Thursday that the Domino Sugar refinery near Chalmette was closed for four days after the fire Aug. 27 but resumed production Sept. 1 and was making all of its products by Sept. 3.

The fire broke out in a silo as crews prepared to reopen the 111-year-old plant after shutting down because two hurricanes were approaching the state.

Owners say the plant is the largest cane sugar refinery in the Western Hemisphere. No injuries were reported.