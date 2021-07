NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An overturned tanker shut down a section of Interstate 610 East on Friday afternoon. At around 2 p.m., WGNO was on the scene of rig leaning on its side with traffic easing by.

The tanker sits on its side between St. Bernard Avenue and Elysian Fields exits.

As of 5 p.m., only one lane of eastbound traffic was being allowed to pass.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Tanker overturned on Interstate 610 East in New Orleans between St. Bernard and Elysian Fields exits…



