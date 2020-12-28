Overnight shootings on Canal St. and Ames Blvd. leave the NOPD and JPSO searching for connections

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a triple shooting that happened inside the Jung Hotel.

The shooting happened around midnight, on Canal Street.

Police say three men went to a hotel room to allegedly steal from a drug dealer. Investigators say there was a shootout in the hallway and all three men were shot.

They were taken to the hospital, but there is currently no word on their conditions.

And in Marrero, a man is dead after a late night shooting. The incident happened around 1000 p.m. on Sunday night, in the 6200 block of Ames Blvd.

Deputies say the deceased man was found inside an apartment building with multiple gunshot wounds, he died on the scene.

This was the second shooting on Ames on Sunday. The first happened around 1:00 p.m. in the 500 block. Investigators say one man was killed and a woman was injured.