NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A 2-alarm fire burned two homes to their cinders in the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 3. The New Orleans Fire Department reported that the blaze started at 3:15 a.m. in a house that was under construction in the 7600 block of Shorewood Boulevard.

According to the report, high winds spread the fire to two other homes on Shorewood, as well as two houses on Avon Park Boulevard.

One of the victims told WGNO it was almost too much to bear.

“I lost my sister like 5 months ago,” said Dionne Hale. “I lost my best friend a week ago. It’s been hard. I lost my momma’s dog and everything. You know what I’m saying?

“I didn’t realize he was in there until after I got out. “

NOFD: Overnight fire destroys homes in New Orleans East (Photo: Patrick Thomas | WGNO)

NOFD: Overnight fire destroys homes in New Orleans East (Photo: Patrick Thomas | WGNO)

NOFD: Overnight fire destroys homes in New Orleans East (Photo: Patrick Thomas | WGNO)

The NOFD said it took an hour and a half for 15 units and 45 personnel to get the fire under control.

Other than the pet dog, there were no other injuries reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

