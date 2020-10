Courtesy of the Entergy outage map

NEW ORLEANS – Over 36,000 Orleans Parish residents are without power after a massive outage hit the city this afternoon.

As of 2:05 p.m., 36,702 Entergy customers were without power, according to an outage map provided by Entergy.

The outages stretch from the Mississippi River through the university area, Mid-Cty, and into Gentilly, according to the map.

Entergy has not said what has caused the outage or when the power will be back on.