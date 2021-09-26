Over 30 firefighters respond to two-story duplex in flames Saturday

The New Orleans Fire Department responded to reports of a fire on September 25, at a two-story wood-framed duplex located at France and Burgundy Streets.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Fire Department responded to reports of a fire on September 25, at a two-story wood-framed duplex located at France and Burgundy Streets.

The first firefighters arrived on the scene around 4:13 p.m. and reported a fire coming from the second story of the building. A second alarm was called a minute later due to the size and scale of the fire.

According to NOFD, a primary search was conducted right away to make sure the building was clear, and after, they focused on clearing the inside of the building.

Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading from the second-floor to any of the other adjacent apartments. Although the upstairs apartment suffered major damages, the downstairs apartment suffered from water damages.

It took sixteen firetrucks and thirty-eight fire operations personnel to eliminate the fire. There were no reports of any civilian or firefighter injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.