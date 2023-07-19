HANHVILLE, La. (WGNO) — Millions of dollars have been granted to St. Charles Parish for the start of upcoming construction and restoration projects.

Parish President Matthew Jewell and the St. Charles Parish Grants Office announced on July 18 that two grants, equalling a total of over $16.3 million were unanimously accepted at their July 10 city council meeting.

“Our Grants Office does a fantastic job of seeking funds from State and Federal Programs to help us stretch local dollars and create solid infrastructure in St. Charles Parish,” said Jewell.

The first grant of $10 million is slated for the construction of Montz Pump Station No. 1. The station will be built to service the Montz community and discharge water into the Mississippi River.

The new station will feature SCADA technology, allowing the pumps to be monitored remotely by Public Works staff. Funds for the project were made possible by Louisiana’s Coastal Protection and Restoration Agency surplus funds.

The second grant of $6.3 million, from the Office of Community Development and Louisiana Watershed Initiative, will be used to implement Ormond Area Drainage Improvements.

The funds will be used to increase drainage capacity and alleviate repetitive flooding in the neighborhood with the installation of culverts along the Canadian National Railroad.

“Both projects align with the drainage master plan and will significantly improve drainage in flood-prone areas,” said Jewell.

