OSHA cites companies in Hard Rock Hotel collapse

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal agency has issued citations against a dozen companies in connection with last fall’s deadly partial collapse of a hotel under construction in New Orleans.

They include an engineering firm charged with a “willful” violation involving the design and approval of steel bolt connections that affected the structural integrity of the structure.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration also cited a steel contractor for “failing to maintain structural stability of the building.”

The collapse killed three workers and injured 18.