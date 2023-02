Look for the world's most famous hot dog at parades around town

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It’s 27 feet long.

There are only six of them.

That’s six of them on earth.

It’s the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile and it’s here.

One of them is here.

Appearing at Rouses Markets around town.

And appearing, often by surprise, at parades during Mardi Gras.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is behind the wheel and ready to tell you where the world’s most famous hot dog on wheels is headed next.