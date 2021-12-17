Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office to serve a Zulu’s Toys for Tots distribution site

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office is hosting the 2021 Zulu Annual Toys for Tots Drive-By Toy Distribution organized by the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program.

Sheriff Marlin N. Gusman is inviting the community to the Orleans Justice Center where toys will be distributed from the OJC parking lot to children up to age 13.

Children must be accompanied by their parents in a vehicle.

The OPSO is asking vehicles to approach the Orleans Justice Center from the intersection of Norman C. Francis Parkway and Perdido Street, forming a line along Perdido Street before entering the OJC parking lot.

Vehicles filled with toys will then be directed out of the parking lot toward Broad Avenue.

WHAT: US Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Officers

WHEN: Sunday, Dec. 19, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE: 2800 Perdido Street, New Orleans