NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Sheriff Susan Hutson made history Monday evening, becoming the first woman sheriff of Orleans Parish and the first African American woman to become a sheriff in Louisiana.
WGNO’s Anna McAllister caught up with Sheriff Hutson shortly after she was sworn into office to discuss her plans for the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office and the jail that’s been the center of controversy for years.
