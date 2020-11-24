Orleans Parish: No curbside trash or recycling collection on Thanksgiving Day

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans Department of Sanitation reminds residents and businesses outside of the French Quarter and Downtown Development District (DDD) that there will be no curbside trash or recycling collection on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Curbside trash and recycling collection will resume on the next regularly scheduled collection day outside the French Quarter and DDD.

Curbside trash collection will occur as scheduled on Thursday, Nov 26, 2020, in the French Quarter and DDD.

For more information, visit https://www.nola.gov/sanitation/schedules.