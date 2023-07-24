ORLEANS PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Leaders are mourning the loss of Orleans Parish Juvenile Court Judge Tammy Stewart.

According to court officials, Stewart was elected to the bench in April 2009 to fill a judgeship vacancy. She graduated from Southern University at New Orleans with a degree in political science. She earned her law degree in 1996 from Ohio State University.

She returned home to New Orleans to work for the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office before being elected to her position as a judge.

“The Honorable Judge Stewart was a cherished family member, respected judge and a true champion of justice. It was a privilege to know and work with her. The impact of her life’s work made the city of New Orleans a better place. Her passing is a great loss to the court and the city she so loyally served,” said District Attorney Jason Williams.

“It is with our deepest regret and unbelievable sadness that we announced the passing of our

beloved colleague, friend, and Senior Judge on the juvenile bench Tammy Stewart. Tammy leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, mother, sister and two brothers. Tammy always fulfilled her duties as a judge. She will be terribly missed,” said Orleans Parish Juvenile Court Judge Candice Bates Anderson.

Stewart died on Monday, July 24.

