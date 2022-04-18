NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On April 18, the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office announced that 100 guilty pleas were secured since the beginning of the month.

According to OPDA, the guilty pleas were for many violent crimes including theft, illegal possession of weapons, robbery, kidnapping sexual assault, domestic abuse, and manslaughter.

During the first three months of 2022, the DA’s office reported that they have secured a total of 573 guilty pleas for offenses.



“From Day 1, we have been committed to restoring trust in this office by increasing transparency and openness,” said DA Williams. “We look forward to continuing to take the public on the journey of understanding the work of this office and share information and data that provides important insight into what we are doing.”