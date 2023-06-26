NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office detainee died in a hospital after being found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday, June 25.

Officials with the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office (OPSO) said a deputy and nurse found 34-year-old Terry B. Carter unresponsive in his cell around 11:10 p.m. while they were performing routine medication rounds.

They reportedly called his name, and he didn’t respond. The nurse also noticed that he wasn’t breathing.

OPSO officials said medical staff gave him CPR while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. He was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

According to the OPSO, Carter’s cell was searched for contraband. Any contraband found will reportedly be turned over to investigators.

