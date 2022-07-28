Baton Rouge, La. (KLFY) — A Baton Rouge judge extended the temporary restraining order aimed to block the state of Louisiana from enforcing a statewide abortion ban. However, the order is set to expire on Friday.

In the wake of the Supreme Court of the United States overturning Roe v. Wade, Chief Judge Donald R. Johnson of the 19th Judicial District Court in Baton Rouge made the temporary restraining order extension.

The order reads “the temporary restraining order expires upon this Court’s decision on the trial of petitioners’ Application for Preliminary Injunction, or at the end of 10 days from its date.” That 10-day period ends on July 29.

The order is to “be maintained in full force and effect, directed to defendants, Jeff Landry, in his official capacity as Attorney General of Louisiana, and Courtney N. Phillips, in her official capacity as Secretary of Louisiana Department of Health.”

For the last nine days, residents of Louisiana were able to undergo abortion procedures. When the order expires on Friday, it may be extended or pulled back.

