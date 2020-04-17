OPSO employee arrested for possession and intent to distribute drugs in the prison

NEW ORLEANS – On Friday, the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested and booked 22-year-old Jacobi Rhodes on charges of introduction of contraband into a penal institution and malfeasance in office.

Rhodes, who was hired by the Sheriff’s Office in November 2019, is cooperating with OPSO investigators. An investigation was launched after co-workers reported the potent smell of marijuana coming from a locker in the men’s locker room.

Investigators searched the locker where they discovered 20 packs of Suboxone sublingual film, 6.96 grams of marijuana and three hand-rolled cigars.

Rhodes was arrested and booked on one count of malfeasance in office; one count of introduction of contraband into a penal institution; one count of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana; and one count of possession with the intent to distribute Suboxone.

Sheriff Marlin Gusman said, “We cannot tolerate this type of activity on the part of anyone and we remain vigilant about keeping contraband out of our facilities.” Sheriff Gusman added that the investigation is continuing, and he anticipates additional arrests to follow.

Rhodes is suspended pending a termination hearing.