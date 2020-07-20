OPSO employee arrested for Gentilly burglary

NEW ORLEANS – On Monday, the NOPD announced the arrest of a subject for aggravated burglary in the Third District.

On Friday July 17, 2020, around 2 p.m., Third District officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 2600 block of Abundance Street.

Reports show that a male subject, later identified as 23-year-old Trey Douse, arrived at the location and kicked the front door of the residence open.

Upon entering, Douse is accused of pointing a handgun at numerous individuals at the location and making threats. Douse then fled the scene in a white truck.

A warrant was issued for aggravated burglary.

It was later learned that Douse was a member of the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office. NOPD detectives contacted the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services Bureau and confirmed Douse was employed by OPSO.

Members of the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Division had Douse come in for questioning.

Upon completion of questioning, Douse was placed under arrest for aggravated burglary and transported to the Orleans Parish Justice Center and booked accordingly.