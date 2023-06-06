NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Leaders with the Orleans Parish School Board are hoping all their security guards will be armed by next school year.

During the next school board meeting, board members will vote on approving a cooperative endeavor agreement with the city to allow that, and a big part of the agreement is the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD).

Interim NOPD Superintendent Michelle Woodfork has the authority to issue special officer weapons commissions.

The commission cards allow security officers working for the school board to carry weapons to and from school, as well as during school.

In August 2020, according to the school board’s attorney, retired NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson notified the school district he would no longer issue or renew weapons commissions.

The attorney wrote that the decision not only affected the school board but some charter operators.

Charter operators who employ their own security officers will also have the opportunity to enter into similar agreements with the city.

The school board will vote on the measure during their regular meeting on Thursday.

