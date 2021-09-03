Operation kindness rescues homeless pets from Hurricane Ida destruction

BATON ROUGE, LA – AUGUST 15: Ann Chapman from the Louisiana State Animal Response Team carries a dog she helped rescue from flood waters on August 15, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Record-breaking rains pelted Louisiana over the weekend leaving the city with historic levels of flooding that have caused at least seven deaths and damaged thousands of homes. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As the devastating effects of Hurricane Ida are felt throughout Louisiana, including catastrophic power and water outages throughout the region, it’s made a difficult situation even more challenging to care for pets.

Operation Kindness, the leading life-saving shelter in North Texas, has transported an additional 24 animals to their shelter. This past Sunday, the shelter transferred 51 animals.

Operation Kindness is continuing to offer assistance to animals in need, having worked with their friends at Best Friends Animal Society to transport these 24 rescue cats and dogs from the Louisiana SPCA in New Orleans.

With Operation Kindness full of homeless animals, it’s now more important than ever to adopt. The shelter is looking to the community who are interested in adding a new member to the family to come out and adopt to give these pets a second chance at a great quality of life. The community can browse adoptable pets at www.operationkindness.org/about/.

Since Sunday, a total of 71 animals have been transported during Hurricane Ida relief efforts.

Found an abandoned animal? Call these numbers below:

Jefferson Parish: 504-349-5360

Orleans Parish: 504-821-2222