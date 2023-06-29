NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With half a million extra people in the streets of New Orleans, the city is doubling down on public safety precautions by bringing back a successful service from Mardi Gras and Jazz Fest.

Several city agencies are re-launching an operation Essence Fest hub, to support survivors of violent crimes. It’s where victims can meet with service providers who connect them to the correct resources.

Even though it is run by the New Orleans Family Justice Center, anyone is eligible for help.

“We serve victims of sexual violence, assault, human trafficking, and stalking, however, we do know that other people become victims of violent crime, the hub is created so we’re able to address all of those victims, and we’re not leaving any victims out,” said Associate Director of Programs, Misty Frye.

Officials said tourists can contact the hub after they leave to follow up on their cases.

It is located at 701 Loyola Avenue and will be open until 6 a.m. Monday, July 3.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories