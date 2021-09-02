Operation BBQ Relief needs volunteers in the Hammond area

HAMMOND, La. — Operation BBQ Relief has been stationed in the Hammond area, providing free meals to residents devastated by Hurricane Ida.

The Non-profit’s CEO, Stan Hays, says that they are now hitting a ramp-up period in demand for meals.

They went from serving as many as 800 meals on Tuesday to as many as 15,000 Wednesday.

In order to keep up with demand, more volunteers are needed.

“We’re going to be about 16-17,000 today. Going into this weekend, we’ll probably jump into the 20, 25, 30,000 meal mark. The only thing keeping us from going higher will be the number of local volunteers we can get in to get those meals out. If anything hinders us that’s what it’s going to be, not the product, not the capacity that we have with smokers and everything. It’s going to be physically having enough people to do more,” says Hays.

To sign up, click here.

Hays says that they are planning to remain stationed in Hammond for the next few weeks.

If you are interested in a free meal, they start serving hot plates daily at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.

They are stationed right outside of Tangi Academy at 43052 Yokum Rd. in Hammond.