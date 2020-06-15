Opelousas police look for owner of lost cell phone

Photo courtesy of the Opelousas Police Department

OPELOUSAS, La – Is this the wallpaper on your missing iPhone? If so, the Opelousas Police Department has your phone.

The phone in question was turned in to the OPD on June 13. Police say someone found the phone on the on I-49 service Road at Harry Guilbeau Road.

Investigators have been unable to determine who owns the phone, and are basing their search on the unique picture that serves as the device’s lock screen.

If you recognize the girl in the picture or if you know who owns the phone, please contact the OPD at (337) 948-2500.