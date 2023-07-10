NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Orleans Parish Communication District Executive Director Tyrell Morris is stepping down from his position effective Monday, July 10.

According to OPCD Chairman John Thomas, Morris said he decided to step away from his role of executive director after six years because he felt that recent media attention was distracting from the work of his team.

“Director Morris expressed that he felt the recent overwhelming media attention was beginning to distract from the heroic work the team at Orleans Parish Communication District (OPCD) does each and every day to ensure the safety of both our residents and visitors and felt it was best to step away to protect the mission and integrity of the organization,” Thomas said.

Thomas noted that the board did not ask Morris to take this action.

He also said Morris will remain available to the OPCD staff and Board if needed to ensure the steady flow of operations.

