NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The Orleans Parish Communication District appointed a new Interim Executive Director today. This after former Tyrell Morris resigned yesterday after being investigated for a car crash, and the handling of documents related to that car crash.

The OPCD, which handles 911 calls is turning the page, appointing the new Interim Executive Director—Karl Fassold.

“We have a fantastic team here, we will continue to do our jobs and no matter the distractions, we’ll be there for our citizens and visitors when they need us,” Fassold said.

Fassold has worked for OPCD since 2004 before becoming Interim Executive Director, he served as OPCD’s Director of Technology.

John Thomas, Chairman of the OPCD Board said, “I’ve known Karl for a long time. He’s been here 19 years with the old system, he saw the transition to the new system. He knows the technology, the interworkings. He has the skill set, the demeanor to move us to the next level,” he said.

Fassold steps into the role after former Executive Director Tyrell Morris stepped down yesterday. Morris is under investigation for alleged misconduct after a car crash and possible altering of public documents. Lawyers and Human Resources will look into the withholding of Morris’ annual leave, depending on the outcome of the investigation.

Still a new page has turned, and it is Fassold’s chapter.

“At this time I have no intent of applying for permanent position and I’ll happily return to IT job when Board feels I did what Board needed me to do,” Fassold said.

