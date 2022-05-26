NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The popular Greek Festival started in 1973, and this year’s theme is “Traditions.” Greek Fest has been a tradition at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral with traditional Greek food, dancing, and family fun.

Want a taste of Greece, but you don’t want to travel 6-thousand miles? Well, you don’t have to because Greek Fest is back.

“We are so well known for our food. Our lamb, our gyro, our pastries, our baklava sundae and so much more,” Gail Psilos, Greek Festival Co-Chair said.

Their menu is filled with delicious Greek dishes.

“We love sharing our heritage and culture with all our community here in New Orleans,” she said.

This year Greek Fest will be doing a little something extra.

“For every person who comes through the gates we are donating one dollar for Ukraine refugees in Greece. We are excited to support them,” Psilos said.

With this year’s renaissance, there’s really only one way to describe how everyone feels.

“It is just a whole weekend of food, fest, and cultural sharing,” Psilos said.

New this year to Greek Fest is Mythos Greek Beer, which is a light-straw colored lager beer and Greek Wine Flights with a tasting of 4 wines (two red and two white).

Greek Fest’s menu of delicious food includes:

Lamb Plate: Spring Rotisserie Lamb with Tomato Orzo au Jus and Roll.

Traditional Greek Dinner-Gyro on Pita with Tzatziki.

Souvlaki: Greek Shishkabob.

Feta Fries

The Greek Fest is held at 1200 Allen Toussaint Blvd.

Greek Fest takes place this Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday Noon-10 p.m. and Sunday Noon to 7 p.m.

Artist Joshua Wingerter is doing the official Greek Fest poster this year.

Parking is free at a nearby parking lot on Wisner Boulevard, and they will be providing free bus service to and from the festival grounds.

For more information on Greek Fest, click HERE.