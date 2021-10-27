Only one New Orleans taco can be crowned – Top Taco

The Velvet Cactus hopes to take the title

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It’s beginning to look a lot like tacos.

That means the yearly food festival called Top Taco.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood has a taste test for you.

It’s happening at The Velvet Cactus where chef and taco artist Trevor Sonnier is busy in his kitchen.

Trevor and his team will be serving some of the 30,000 tacos at Top Taco.

People who come to Top Taco and take a bite, get to vote on their favorite.

Of course, there can be only one Top Taco.

If you go, you get to vote on the tacos.

And you get to vote on the drinks served up to wash it all down.

They’re shaking up 30,000 cold beverages to quench everybody’s thirst.

Top Taco is Thursday, October 28.

It’s in Lafreniere Park.

That, of course, is in Metairie.

At 3000 Downs Boulevard.