KENNER, La. (WGNO) — The Kenner Police Department reports that a 1-year-old girl is dead following an accidental drowning incident in Kenner on Thursday, July 20.

KPD officials said officers responded to a report of an accidental drowning at 8:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of Davidson Place.

Following an investigation, officers said they determined that the girl was playing in the backyard of a home where she appeared to have fallen into a child’s pool and drowned.

They said the pool had been drained with the exception of nine inches of water.

KPD officials said the child was found by her parents and transported to a local hospital, where she later died.

The investigation is ongoing, and there are no additional details at this time, KPD officials said.

