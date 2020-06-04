One woman is dead, another injured in Poydras Street double shooting

NEW ORLEANS– The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in 2600 block of Poydras Street.

According to investigators, officers responded to a call of “shots fired” around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday. When they got to the scene, they found two women that had been shot. One woman was shot in the chest, the other in the arm. Both women were taken to the hospital where the one who was shot in the chest died.

Investigators are gathering evidence and information to identify the person responsible for this incident, as well as a motive. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

NOPD Homicide Detective Michael Polukis is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve this or any other crime crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.