One suspect in custody after drive-by-shooting in Thibodaux

THIBODAUX, LA – Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of 21-year-old Diamonte Johnson, of Thibodaux, for attempted second degree murder.

On Saturday, January 18, at approximately 4:40 p.m., members of the Thibodaux Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 1200 block of St. Charles Street.

Shortly after, the Thibodaux Police Department received additional information that a victim had been shot and was lying on the ground. Upon officers arriving, it was confirmed that a victim had been shot, but was responsive.

Officers and detectives secured the scene and began the investigation. The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene was processed by detectives, where they learned that the incident was a result of a drive-by-shooting. Through the investigation, Diamonte Johnson was learned to be a suspect in the case. Mr. Johnson was later located on Sunday, January 19, 2020, and brought to the Thibodaux Police Department for questioning.

The interview by detectives, led to an arrest warrant being obtained for Mr. Johnson, at which time he was arrested for attempted second degree murder and transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex for booking, where he remains on a $500,000 bond.

The incident still remains under investigation and detectives are not ruling out other suspects. More information will be released as it can be made available to the public.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.

Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. Tipsters who utilize Crime Stoppers could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.