One sought, two arrested in Mandeville and Lacombe home burglaries

MANDEVILLE, LA.– The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two teens and has issued arrest warrants for a third in connection with three residential burglaries that happened last month in the Lacombe and Mandeville areas.

Investigators say that on Jan. 17 a residence on North Pontchartrain Drive in Lacombe was burglarized and on the following day a residence on Soult Street in Mandeville and a residence on Lucille Drive Canal in Lacombe were both burglarized.

In all three cases the teens were armed and forced entry into unoccupied residences. They focused on stealing jewelry and firearms.

Detectives searched a vehicle and a residence in the Lacombe area and also recovered stolen property at a residence in the Lee Road area, just north of Covington.

Investigators recovered magazines, ammunition, miscellaneous jewelry and a total of seven firearms. Warrants were issued for the arrest of three teens.

A 17 year-old from Lacombe was arrested Jan. 30 for one count of Simple Burglary. He was released into the custody an adult family member.

17-year-old Jordan Preston of Mandeville was also booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on one count of Aggravated Burglary and two counts of Theft of Firearms.

Arrest warrants have also been issued for a 16-year-old who is wanted for Simple Burglary, Aggravated Burglary, Theft of Firearms, Criminal Damage, and Trespassing. That individual is still at large.

Detectives say that this investigation is ongoing and additional arrests maybe forthcoming. Anyone having information about these cases, is asked to please contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes Division at (985) 276-1320.