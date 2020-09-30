One-on-one with NOLA’s number one educator

Dr. Henderson Lewis, Jr believes focus first is on the classroom

NEW ORLEANS – It’s a big job for the big man on campus.

He’s Dr. Henderson Lewis, Jr..

He’s the Superintendent of New Orleans Public Schools.

WGNO’s Bill Wood has a chat with the man in the middle of the schools in the middle of the pandemic.

Dr. Henderson Lewis has brought back students in pre-K through fourth grade for in person learning.

Fifth grade through high school seniors are still learning online. But they’ll be back in person in mid-October.

“Doc Lewis” as the kids call him, is first, foremost and always a teacher.

And on WGNO’s Good Morning New Orleans, you’ll hear about the teacher whose words always inspire him.

And you’ll hear what his all-time, favorite school lunch will forever be.