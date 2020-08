After sugarcane knocked down by Hurricane Laura

THIBODAUX, La – For Louisiana, sugarcane means a lot of money.

It means $3 billion dollars every year.

It’s not just the farmers who depend on the sugarcane.

WGNO’s Bill Wood travels to Thibodaux to a business that also depends on the cane crop.

It’s been a rough week.

Hurricane Laura hit farmers hard.

In some fields, half the sugarcane got knocked down.