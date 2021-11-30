One killed, one missing in boating accident on the Pearl River

PEARL RIVER, La. (WGNO) — Members of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division have been on the Pearl River in Washington Parish for more than 14 hours.

The search for the two missing boaters began around 9:00 p.m. on Monday night.

The request for assistance came after Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office learned the two men had launched into the Pearl River from the Poole’s Bluff Launch sometime around 3:00 p.m.

But around 9:00 p.m., authorities were notified the boaters had not returned and were not answering calls to the cell phones.

A couple of hours into the search, deputies located and recovered one of the victims.

On Tuesday morning, the search continues for the other boater.