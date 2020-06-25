One killed in Thursday morning shooting in Harvey.

JEFFERSON PARISH, LA – On Thursday morning, Sheriff Lopinto confirmed the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning homicide that occurred in Harvey.

At around 6:45 am, deputies were dispatched to a report of an unresponsive male in the 1000 block of Orange Blossom Lane.

Arriving deputies located a male victim who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Based on witness accounts, our investigators believe the homicide occurred around 3:00 am.

There is no suspect or motive information available at this time.