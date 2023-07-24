A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) — One person is dead, and two others are injured following a crash in Tangipahoa Parish on Monday, July 24.

Officials with the Louisiana State Police said the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on LA Highway 22 near Dutch Lane.

They said an initial investigation indicates that 36-year-old Karrie Brumfield of Kentwood was driving a Toyota Corolla westbound on LA Highway 22 and crossed the centerline, striking a GMC Yukon traveling eastbound.

LSP officials said Brumfield suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, despite wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the GMC sustained moderate injuries, and a passenger in the GMC sustained minor injuries. Both were taken to a local hospital.

LSP officials said the GMC driver and passenger were both wearing seatbelts.

The investigation is ongoing, and a routine toxicology sample was taken from both drivers.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts