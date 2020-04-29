One Dead, two injured in Ninth Ward shooting

NEW ORLEANS– The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a triple shooting that left one man dead and two others injured in the Ninth Ward.

According to investigators, officers responded to a call of “shots fired” around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1400 block of Alabo Street. When they arrived on the scene, the found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. A short time later, two more victims arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person responsible for this incident. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Homicide Detective Aaron Harrelson is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding this incident. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.