One dead and two others injured in Algiers shooting

NEW ORLEANS– The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead and two others injured in Algiers.

According to investigators, NOPD officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Lebouf Street and Vespasian Boulevard around 7:20 p.m. on Monday. When they got to the scene, officers found a man, a woman and a boy suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman and boy were transported to the hospital.

Detectives are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person responsible for this incident, as well as a motive.

Lead Homicide Detective Thaddeus Williams is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300, or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.