One dead after double shooting in Westwego

WESTWEGO, LA.— The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department is investigating a double shooting in Westwego that left one man dead.

According to investigators, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Deputies got a call of a disturbance in the 900 block of Clark Street around 10:45 Sunday night. When they arrived on the scene, they found 2 men who had been shot. Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment. One of them later died. The other man remains in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Anyone who may have additional information about this incident is asked to call the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.