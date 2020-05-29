One dead after double shooting in Bridge City

BRIDGE CITY, LA.– The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department is investigating a double shooting that left one man dead in Bridge City.

According to investigators, Deputies were called to investigate gunshots in the 100 block of 9th Street around 10:40 p.m. Thursday. When they got to the scene, they found several shell casings, but no victims. 10 minutes later, they were notified that a man with a gunshot wound had showed up at a hospital for treatment. He had non-life threatening gunshot wounds to the arm and side. Deputies then located a second man in a vehicle in the hospital parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives believe that both men were shot in the 100 block of 9th Street and drove to the hospital for treatment. There are no suspects or motive information available at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.