NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) is investigating a crash that left one man dead and another injured in the Leonidas neighborhood on Saturday, July 1.

NOPD officials said officers responded to a call of a car crash with injury at 2:33 p.m. at the intersection of Pritchard Place and Dublin Street.

Police said that after an investigation, they determined that a man was driving westbound on Pritchard Place where he reportedly ignored a stop sign at the intersection of Dublin Street.

As he entered the intersection, he was hit by another car driving through the intersection on Dublin Street.

NOPD officials said both drivers were transported to a hospital where the westbound driver later died. The other driver is in stable condition.

The NOPD did not release any additional information.

Anyone with information about the crash can call the NOPD Traffic Fatality Unit investigators at (504)-658-6205.

